Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
RotoWire Staff
Ferguson underwent successful Tommy John surgery Tuesday morning, he reported on his personal Instagram account.
Ferguson was diagnosed with damage to the UCL in his left elbow last week, rendering the surgery a necessity. He is expected to return to the mound during the 2022 season.
