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Dodgers' Charlie Barnes: Headed for minors

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Dodgers will option Barnes to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers were expected to have a bullpen game Wednesday, but Barnes derailed those plans by pitching seven innings in a loss to the A's, during which he served up seven runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Rather than keeping a taxed arm in the bullpen, the Dodgers will now send the 30-year-old southpaw back to Triple-A and call up Paul Gervase to fill the open spot.

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