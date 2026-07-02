Dodgers' Charlie Barnes: Headed for minors

The Dodgers will option Barnes to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers were expected to have a bullpen game Wednesday, but Barnes derailed those plans by pitching seven innings in a loss to the A's, during which he served up seven runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Rather than keeping a taxed arm in the bullpen, the Dodgers will now send the 30-year-old southpaw back to Triple-A and call up Paul Gervase to fill the open spot.