Dodgers' Chayce McDermott: Sent to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDermott was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.
McDermott tossed an inning Sunday against the Angels and will be sent to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. Jonathan Hernandez, who signed a deal with the Dodgers on Monday, will take McDermott's place on the big-league roster.
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