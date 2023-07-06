Hudson allowed a hit and two walks while striking out two over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Pirates.

Evan Phillips had pitched three straight days, so the save chance went to Hudson, who nearly made a mess of it. He loaded the bases with no outs, only to retire Henry Davis, Carlos Santana and Jack Suwinski in order to end the threat. Hudson has covered three innings and posted a 5:3 K:BB without allowing a run since returning from a torn ACL. The right-hander figures to be part of the Dodgers' high-leverage mix in the second half of the season, though he'll need to cut down on allowing baserunners.