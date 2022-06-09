Hudson earned a save after he pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit while striking out two in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

With Craig Kimbrel (personal) on the paternity list, Hudson was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the bottom of the ninth. He worked around a two-out single by Yasmani Grandal, getting Jake Burger to strikeout to end the contest and earn his fifth save of the season. Hudson has been very effective this season while operating as the primary set-up man to Kimbrel, producing a 1.86 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 24 strikeouts over 19.1 innings in 19 appearances while recording seven holds and five saves.