Hudson (knee) pitched for Triple-A Oklahoma City on both Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over two scoreless innings.

Hudson has yet to pitch in the majors this season, but his ability to log game action on consecutive days is the latest sign that he's nearing a return. The veteran reliever has tallied seven total appearances in the minors since he began an extended rehab stint in early June, compiling seven scoreless frames during which he's posted a 10:1 K:BB. Hudson could make his 2023 big-league debut as soon as early next week.