Hudson (knee) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday's contest against the Royals, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hudson has struggled with multiple setbacks as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered last June, forcing him to remain on the sidelines for the whole 2023 campaign to this point, but he now appears ready to rejoin LA's bullpen. The right-hander produced a 2.22 ERA and 0.90 WHIP with 30 strikeouts, nine holds and five saves over 24.1 innings in 25 appearances with the Dodgers in 2022 and will likely return to a high-leverage role once he's up to speed.