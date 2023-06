Peralta went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a 9-0 victory versus Philadelphia on Saturday.

Peralta accounted for two of the Dodgers' four extra-base hits in the contest, with one of those being a 415-foot solo shot in the fourth inning. The veteran outfielder has hit safely in 10 of his past 11 games, and the lone exception was a contest in which he was used as a pinch hitter. During the hot stretch, Peralta is slashing .457/.457/.600 with a homer and five RBI.