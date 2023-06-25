Peralta went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run Saturday in an 8-7 victory against the Astros.

Peralta began the game on the bench but entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and sparked Los Angeles' comeback with a two-run shot to right field. It was the fifth homer of the campaign for the veteran, three of which have come over his past 11 games. Peralta has been steady in a platoon role for the Dodgers, slashing .267/.308/.407 with 28 RBI over 185 plate appearances, all but nine of which have come against right-handed hurlers.