Peralta (hamstring) isn't in the Dodgers' lineup Saturday against the Giants.

After straining his left hamstring during Friday's game, Peralta will get another day to heal Saturday. It's unclear how many more starts Peralta might miss because of his injury, but he's listed as day-to-day for now. J.D. Martinez will take over as the Dodgers' left fielder Saturday, moving Will Smith into the DH spot and Austin Barnes in as Los Angeles' catcher, batting ninth.