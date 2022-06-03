Alvarez's contract was selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
He has played shortstop, second base and left field at Triple-A and is hitting .304/.430/.500 with five home runs and three steals in 43 games. This move gives the Dodgers some infield depth following Edwin Rios landing on the injured list with a hamstring tear. Alvarez has minor-league options left, so he could be sent back to Triple-A once Max Muncy (elbow) is activated.
More News
-
Dodgers' Eddy Alvarez: Unlikely to break camp with Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Eddy Alvarez: Links up with Dodgers•
-
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Two hits, stolen base•
-
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Stepping up at third base•
-
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Swats first big-league homer•