Morales is slashing .338/.417/.622 with five home runs, four steals and a 23.8 percent strikeout rate in 18 games since getting promoted to Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on July 25.

Morales has gotten better as his age-18 season has gone on, as he had a 28.3 percent strikeout rate and 127 wRC+ in 59 Arizona Complex League games and has cut his strikeout rate while upping his production (177 wRC+) in his first tour of the Cal League. Morales has played the majority of his games at shortstop this season, but as he continues filling out his large 6-foot-3 frame, he will likely slide down the defensive spectrum. Still, he's shown enough offensive upside at Single-A to potentially profile at any position.