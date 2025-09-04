Sheehan (5-3) took the loss Thursday against the Pirates, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

While Sheehan was stuck with the loss as the Dodgers were shut out 3-0, it was a fair outing overall for the right-hander, with both of Pittsburgh's runs coming on solo homers in the first and second innings. Overall, Sheehan sports a 3.59 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and 60:18 K:BB across 52.2 innings this season. It was originally reported that Sheehan's turn in the rotation would be skipped before he was ultimately announced as the starter Wednesday afternoon. It remains to be seen if he'll be relegated to the bullpen or continue to work in the rotation going forward.