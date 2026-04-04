Sheehan (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 13-6 victory over the Nationals, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

After lasting just 3.1 innings in his first start of the season March 27, it looked like Sheehan might be headed for another early exit when he served up a three-run homer to CJ Abrams in the first inning. The right-hander settled in after that, however, and once the Dodgers erupted for five runs in the top of the third, they never relinquished the lead. Sheehan tossed 61 of 98 pitches for strikes, and he'll look to keep shaving down his 8.00 ERA in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Rangers.