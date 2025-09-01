Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Sheehan will have his next turn through the rotation skipped, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Since Blake Snell returned from the injured list earlier in August, the Dodgers had been running a six-man rotation featuring Sheehan, but the team will temporarily scale back to five starters amid a stretch of three games in five days. Because Sheehan is in his first season back from May 2024 Tommy John surgery, the Dodgers had some added incentive to hold the right-hander out for a turn. Sheehan was available out of the bullpen but went unused in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks, and assuming he's not needed in relief for the Dodgers- upcoming three-game series in Pittsburgh, he could re-enter the rotation next weekend in Baltimore.