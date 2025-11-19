Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said during last week's GM Meetings that Stone (shoulder) will be ready for spring training and have a "normal" buildup, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Stone missed the entire 2025 campaign while recovering from right shoulder surgery. The operation involved the repair of a full capsule tear and partial tears of the labrum and rotator cuff, so it's uncertain how Stone's stuff will bounce back from such a major operation. However, at least at this time, he appears to be in line for a relatively normal spring training. Given the Dodgers' rotation depth and Stone's long layoff, the 27-year-old is likely to begin the 2026 campaign in the minors.