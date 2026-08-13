Dodgers' Hunter Feduccia: Smacks third homer

Feduccia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

Feduccia has gone 9-for-36 (.250) with a homer and four doubles over 16 games since the All-Star break. He's sharing the catching duties with Ben Rortvedt while Will Smith (neck) and Dalton Rushing (elbow) are sidelined. Feduccia and Rortvedt are likely competing for one spot on the roster once Smith is healthy. Overall, Feduccia is batting .237 with a .665 OPS, three homers, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored, eight doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 176 plate appearances.