The Dodgers activated Kim (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Kim has been sidelined since July 28 due to shoulder bursitis. The utility man has slashed .304/.338/.406 with two home runs, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and a 6:42 BB:K across his first 146 big-league plate appearances this season.