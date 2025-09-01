Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim: Back from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers activated Kim (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Kim has been sidelined since July 28 due to shoulder bursitis. The utility man has slashed .304/.338/.406 with two home runs, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and a 6:42 BB:K across his first 146 big-league plate appearances this season.
