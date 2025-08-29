Kim (shoulder) is slated to be activated off the injured list when rosters expand next week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kim began a minor-league rehab assignment Aug. 21 and has fared fine so far, slashing .273/.292/.273 through six games. Of note, he recently began playing left field with Triple-A Oklahoma City, which may be a sign that the Dodgers plan to use him at that position to some extent when he returns to the big club. By waiting until after rosters expand to activate Kim, Los Angeles won't need to clear room for him with another transaction.