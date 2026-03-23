Kim will play everyday and at multiple positions with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Michael Huntley of the Orange County Register reports.

Kim was sent down to Triple-A on Sunday, which came as a surprise to many, but manager Dave Roberts clarified the team's rationale. Roberts explained that the 27-year-old would not have seen consistent enough opportunities with the major-league roster, and the team felt that Kim would benefit from getting everyday work with Oklahoma City. Kim will get opportunities at second base, shortstop and center field with the Triple-A squad, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. With the major-league club, Alex Freeland is expected to get the bulk of the starts at second base against right-handed pitchers in the absence of Tommy Edman (ankle).