Dodgers' J.T. Ginn: Drafted 30th overall by Dodgers
The Dodgers have selected Ginn with the 30th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Many of the pitchers selected in the first couple rounds of this draft will undoubtedly end up in the bullpen, but Ginn is the first to come off the board who most evaluators already project as a reliever. A high school pitcher from Mississippi, Ginn is already 19 years old, making him one of the oldest prep players in this class. He doesn't even try to deliver the ball like a starter, working with a Craig Kimbrel-esque max-effort motion. Unsurprisingly, he has one of the best fastballs in the class, touching 99 mph with the pitch this spring. Ginn also has one of the best sliders in this draft, which will serve as his out pitch in pro ball. If he is sent out as a reliever, he could be the first high school pitcher from this draft to reach the majors, but the Dodgers will probably at least give him a chance to start early on. If he can throw enough strikes, Ginn easily projects as a ninth-inning arm down the road.
