Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Dealing with knee bruise

Pederson is not in the lineup Saturday against the Padres as he's battling a knee bruise, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Pederson suffered the injury when fouling a ball off his knee in Friday's contest. That explains why he's sitting against a righty, though he's potentially available off the bench. The Dodgers face a lefty Sunday and get an off day Monday, so he could have a few extra days to rest before potentially returning Tuesday against the Rangers.