Pederson was placed on the paternity list Tuesday.
It turns out that the "family-related matter" that kept Pederson out of the lineup Sunday was of the positive variety. The Dodgers should be well-equipped to handle his absence and could give the likes of Enrique Hernandez or Matt Beaty some additional at-bats until he returns. Players typically spend around three days on the paternity list, though the coronavirus pandemic could potentially add some logistical delays to that timeline. Josh Sborz was recalled in a corresponding move.