Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Practicing first base
Pederson practiced fielding grounders at first base Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
While the Dodgers don't have any immediate plans to deploy Pederson at first base, the team could explore the option if Cody Bellinger is unavailable to play at some point. Pederson has appeared in six games since the start of the season, over which he's gone 2-for-15 (.133) and drawn two walks.
