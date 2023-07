The Dodgers have selected Vetrano with the 163rd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Vetrano began his career at Boston College as a two-way player before turning his full attention to being a position player. He showcased his power potential with the Golden Eagles last season, clubbing 22 home runs along with a .305 average. The 21-year-old has solid athleticism and should be a decent defender at first base.