The Dodgers designated Fernandez for assignment Friday.

The Dodgers claimed Buddy Kennedy off waivers from Toronto on Friday to compensate for Max Muncy (oblique) moving to the injured list, so Fernandez will end up as the roster casualty necessary to clear space on the 40-man roster. The 29-year-old has surrendered just one run and struck out 17 batters in 12.2 innings since being sent down to Triple-A in early July, which may help his chances of being claimed by another team off waivers.