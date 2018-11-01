Dodgers' Justin Yurchak: Sent to Dodgers

Yurchak was traded from the White Sox to the Dodgers on Thursday in exchange for Manny Banuelos.

Yurchak, a 12-round pick in 2017, spent the entire 2018 campaign with High-A Kannapolis, hitting .256/.348/.326 across 95 games with the Intimidators. The 22-year-old will likely report to the lower minors again in 2019.