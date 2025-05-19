Single-A Rancho Cucamonga placed Lindsey on the 7-day injured list Saturday with an undisclosed injury.

The No. 23 overall pick in last year's draft, Lindsey is a premium athlete who also played quarterback in high school and possesses 70-grade speed. It's not a given that he'll stick at shortstop long term, but Lindsey hasn't played another position yet in 2025. He slashed .280/.394/.390 with two home runs, 10 steals, a 15.5 percent walk rate and a 31.7 percent strikeout rate in 28 games before landing on the shelf.