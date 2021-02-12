Hurt and Alex Vesia were traded from the Marlins to the Dodgers on Friday in exchange for Dylan Floro, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Hurt was evidently interesting to the Dodgers, but it will likely be quite some time before he's pitching for them. Selected in the fifth and final round of last year's draft, Hurt has yet to make his professional debut due to the canceled minor-league season. He has some upside but will have to sort out his control issues before making good on it.