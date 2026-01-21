Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Tucker is likely to bat second or third this season, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Roberts made the declaration during a press conference where the Dodgers officially announced the signing of Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract. The skipper cautioned that his lineup isn't set in stone, but for the time being Roberts is leaning toward Tucker in the two or three hole. Tucker will take over in right field for the Dodgers, with Teoscar Hernandez shifting over to left field and Andy Pages patrolling center.