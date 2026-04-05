Dodgers' Kyle Tucker: Receiving Sunday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tucker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
It's a scheduled day off for Tucker, who has a double, a homer, two steals, five RBI and eight runs with a .281/.361/.406 slash line while starting the Dodgers' first eight games of the campaign. Alex Call is instead receiving a start in right field Sunday for Los Angeles.
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