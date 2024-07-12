Knack didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Philadelphia, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

The 26-year-old had started in each of his first seven appearances this season but followed an opener in Anthony Banda on Thursday. Knack took over in the second inning with the Dodgers trailing 1-0 and surrendered a solo home run to the first batter he faced in Brandon Marsh. Though Knack retired 10 straight batters following the second frame, he surrendered a pair of singles and a triple to consecutive batters with one out in the sixth and was subsequently removed. In eight appearances, Knack owns a 3.23 ERA and a 36:10 K:BB across 39.0 innings.