Garcia (adductor) has been throwing bullpen sessions and expects to face live hitters soon, per MLB.com.

A right adductor strain caused Garcia to land on the IL on June 1, but the veteran reliever has since been able to resume tossing from a mound. Garcia may not be ready to be activated when eligible, but it sounds like he's on track to return by the end of the month. Garcia has posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 23:15 K:BB with two wins and two holds through 26 appearances covering 26 innings this season.