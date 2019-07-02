Dodgers' Luis Rodriguez: Lands with Dodgers

Rodriguez signed with the Dodgers for an undisclosed amount, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

While most of the top prospects in this year's July 2 international signing class have reported dollar figures next to their name, it is unclear what Rodriguez's signing bonus is, but it figures to be in the seven-figure range. He is the fourth-best prospect in this class, according to MLB.com, while FanGraphs is even higher on him, ranking him third. Rodriguez's bat explodes through the zone, giving him very high offensive ceiling, both in terms of power and batting average. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound outfielder is considered the best prospect out of Venezuela this year. He hits from the right side and currently plays center field, but his average speed may force him to a corner -- he has the arm for right field but his bat could be good enough to profile in left field if necessary.