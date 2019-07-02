Dodgers' Luis Rodriguez: Lands with Dodgers
Rodriguez signed with the Dodgers for an undisclosed amount, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
While most of the top prospects in this year's July 2 international signing class have reported dollar figures next to their name, it is unclear what Rodriguez's signing bonus is, but it figures to be in the seven-figure range. He is the fourth-best prospect in this class, according to MLB.com, while FanGraphs is even higher on him, ranking him third. Rodriguez's bat explodes through the zone, giving him very high offensive ceiling, both in terms of power and batting average. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound outfielder is considered the best prospect out of Venezuela this year. He hits from the right side and currently plays center field, but his average speed may force him to a corner -- he has the arm for right field but his bat could be good enough to profile in left field if necessary.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.