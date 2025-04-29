The Dodgers recalled Sauer from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Sauer gave up a run in 1.2 innings during his lone MLB appearance April 7. Since then, he's surrendered just two runs in 11.2 frames while striking out 12 batters and walking one in Triple-A. Sauer may be a candidate to replace Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) in the starting rotation, though the Dodgers haven't yet specified what the former's role will be while he's with the big club. Noah Davis was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.