Sauer came away with the save in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out four across four innings.

The Dodgers needed only two pitchers Wednesday, with Landon Knack serving as the starter before Sauer relieved him to toss the final four innings. Sauer's lone blemish came in the ninth frame on a sacrifice fly by Jesus Sanchez, but the former finished the game with seven whiffs on 42 pitches (31 strikes) to register the first save of his major-league career. Sauer should continue to serve in the Dodgers' bullpen as a bulk reliever after Evan Phillips (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list, but the former made three starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City and is capable of stepping in as a spot starter.