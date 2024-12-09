Conforto signed a one-year, $17 million contract with the Dodgers on Sunday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Conforto will head to Los Angeles after batting .237 with 20 home runs, 66 RBI and 56 runs scored over 130 games with the Giants in 2024. The Dodgers were reportedly looking to secure a left-handed outfielder and they appear to have found their guy in Conforto. The 31-year-old had some intriguing batting splits in 2024, producing a .284 average with six homers and 20 RBI over 95 at-bats versus lefties, so Conforto may not be limited to a platoon role in 2025.