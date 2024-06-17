Grove was diagnosed Sunday with a right intercostal strain but isn't expected to miss more than a few weeks, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Prior reports had suggested that Grove's placement on the 15-day injured list earlier Sunday was the result of a right lat injury, but his health concern is now being classified differently. While Grove could still miss more than the minimum 15 days, he'll have a chance to make it back before the Dodgers wrap up their first-half schedule July 14. Grove made 12 starts for Los Angeles in 2023 but has worked exclusively in relief for the big club this season, aside from two occasions in which he served as an opener. He's been deployed mostly in the middle innings and has accrued a 5.06 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over his 28 appearances while notching four wins and six holds.