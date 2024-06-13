Manager Dave Roberts said Grove will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Grove made 18 starts with the Dodgers between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but he's worked almost exclusively as a reliever in 2024. During his lone other start this season back on April 28 against the Blue Jays, Grove covered just two innings and gave up three earned runs before turning the game over to the bullpen. He'll be working Thursday on just one day of rest and is unlikely to cover more than 1-to-3 innings before he exits the contest.