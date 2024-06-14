Grove (4-3) was charged with the loss against the Rangers on Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits over one inning.

Grove failed to retire three of the first five batters he faced, which led to two runs coming home for Texas in the first inning. That would prove to be the difference as the Dodgers' offense managed to generate only one run on the night, leaving Grove with his first loss since May 10. The right-hander has now allowed at least one run and multiple hits in each of his last two appearances. He's also failed to record a strikeout in three straight outings.