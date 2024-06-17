The Dodgers recalled Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Shortstop Mookie Betts (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, but Vargas isn't expected to get the first chance to replace the seven-time All-Star in the Dodgers' everyday lineup. Instead, manager Dave Roberts suggested after Sunday's 3-0 win over the Royals that Miguel Rojas would likely step in as the Dodgers' primary shortstop, so Vargas could be limited to the short-side platoon role in the corner outfield that he previously held during his three-plus-week stay with the big club earlier in the season. Vargas saw extended time at second base with the Dodgers and Oklahoma City in 2023, but he's played exclusively in left field and at designated hitter in 2024.