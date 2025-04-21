Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vargas went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored Sunday against the Red Sox.

Vargas served as the White Sox's leadoff hitter in 10 of the team's first 17 games, but he struggled mightily and had just a .429 OPS entering Sunday's game. He's remained an everyday player but has dropped to the bottom half of the order in each of his last three starts.

More News