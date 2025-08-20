The Dodgers recalled Gervase from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Gervase will join the Dodgers' bullpen while Alexis Diaz is optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Gervase was acquired by the Dodgers from the Rays in late July and has appeared in five games for Oklahoma City, where he's posted a 2.08 ERA and 0.85 WHIP over 8.2 innings. He appeared in five major-league games for Tampa Bay before being traded and posted a 4.26 ERA and 1.74 WHIP across 6.1 frames.