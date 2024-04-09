Martin is being held back in extended spring training to manage his workload before being assigned to High-A Great Lakes at the beginning of May, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

One of the most exciting pitching prospects in the Dodgers' system, Martin only logged 39.2 innings last year in his first pro season and turns 20 in May, so he wasn't going to be able to pitch for five straight months anyway. Assuming he does get to work for the Loons in early May, he could still double his workload from a year ago. Martin had a 2.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 14 appearances at Single-A. He already touches 98 mph with his fastball and has a chance for a quality slider and changeup.