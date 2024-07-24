The Dodgers are expected to designate Vanasco for assignment, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The move might not be made official until Thursday, when the Dodgers will need to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the Giants. Vanasco -- who was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 14 -- has made two appearances with the Dodgers this season, allowing three earned runs over two innings.