The Tigers non-tendered Vanasco on Friday.

Vanasco started the 2024 regular season with the Dodgers, but he was traded to the Tigers on July 29 in exchange for cash considerations. Vanasco logged an impressive 1.06 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 17 innings in Triple-A Toledo, and he managed to make two major-league appearances with Detroit where he pitched two scoreless innings. Vanasco will now enter free agency, though the Tigers may try to sign the 26-year-old right-hander to a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training.