The Dodgers selected Ryan's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Ryan is expected to start Monday against the Giants in what will be his MLB debut. The 25-year-old right-hander missed the first two months of the minor-league season while battling shoulder fatigue but has looked sharp during his brief time with Oklahoma City, collecting a 2.76 ERA and 19:6 K:BB over 16.1 innings. Ryan could pitch again this weekend in Houston if the Dodgers elect to maintain a six-man rotation, but it could depend on how he fares Monday.