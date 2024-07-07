Ohtani went 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-3 win over Milwaukee. He also drew two walks and was hit by a pitch.

Ohtani drew a leadoff walk in his first trip to the plate before coming home on a Will Smith home run in the following at-bat. The superstar slugger then swiped his 18th bag of the season in the second inning after being hit by a pitch and later added a 430-foot home run of his own to extend the Dodgers' lead to two runs in the eighth. The long ball was his 28th on the campaign, good for second in the majors behind Aaron Judge.