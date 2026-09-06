Edman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Nationals.

Edman went yard in the seventh inning, turning a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead for the Dodgers. The utility man has hit well to begin September, going 9-for-23 (.391) over five games this month. He's now batting .273 with a .762 OPS, six homers, 32 RBI, 36 runs scored, 10 doubles, two triples and six stolen bases over 65 games. Edman has gotten the call to hit leadoff while Shohei Ohtani (knee/biceps) is out of action.