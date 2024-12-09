Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Monday that the team plans for Edman to be its center fielder next season, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Edman offers the versatility to move around to multiple positions, if needed, and that might be required during the season. However, at this early stage of the offseason, the plan is for the switch hitter to see most of his action in center field. Edman -- who signed a five-year, $74 million contract extension in late November -- slashed .237/.294/.417 in 37 regular-season games and .328/.354/.508 in 16 postseason contests for the Dodgers.